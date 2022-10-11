Meta Quest Pro VR Headset Unveiled: Pre-Order in Canada for $2,299

Mark Zuckerberg announced at Meta Connect 2022 today the next-generation Meta Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset, which the company says is their newest and most advanced to enter the Metaverse with.

Meta Quest Pro is available for pre-order today in Canada, priced from $2,299.99 CAD and will launch on October 25, 2022, with retailers such as Amazon.ca carrying the device. Included with the headset are Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a rapid USB-C charging dock.

According to Meta, the Quest Pro has high-resolution sensors for “robust” mixed-reality experiences, along with crisp LCD displays for sharp visuals to go with a sleeker design. There’s eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions to help your Meta avatar look more natural in VR.

“ This… is Meta Quest Pro. It’s the first in our new line of advanced headsets, built to expand what’s possible in VR. It takes what people love about Meta Quest 2 and adds a bunch of new technologies to help you do more in the metaverse. It’s made for collaboration and creativity, and with mixed reality built in, it lets you do things that haven’t been possible before. All in a beautiful design that’s comfortable to wear. Whether you’re looking to work in a new way, or you just want the very best experiences available today… this sets the standard,” said Mark Zuckerberg in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The optical stack in the Meta Quest Pro has been reduced by 40% compared to the Quest 2, while the new headset has 75% increased contrast with 1.3x larger colour gamut and more vibrant colours. There’s local dimming and quantum dot technology to bring a more engaging VR experience.

The Quest Pro is powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ processor offering 50% more power and performance, along with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, spatial audio and 10 advanced VR/MR sensors.

Alongside the Quest Pro announcement, Microsoft announced it will be bringing its productivity tools to Meta Quest devices and work experiences. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Windows 365 for Meta Quest, Microsoft 365 app experiences for Quest, Microsoft Teams/Workrooms integration, Meta Avatars in Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory support for Quest are all coming.

Meta says its VR developer ecosystem is “booming”, citing that over $1.5 billion has been spent on games and apps in the Meta Quest Store to date.

You can watch a replay of the Meta Connect 2022 keynote live stream below: