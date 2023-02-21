Meta Quest v50 Update Brings Direct Touch, In-Game Multitasking, and More

Meta has today announced it will soon begin rolling out the Meta Quest v50 software update, delivering new enhancements and features for its line of VR devices.

The v50 update includes a new feature called Direct Touch that enables you to “tap” and “swipe” through the Meta Quest interface in your Home environment like a phone.

Meta Quest 2 is also getting in-game multitasking i.e. the ability to use 2D apps like the Meta Quest Browser without closing whatever you’re currently playing.

On the Meta Quest Pro side, the company has made some tweaks to the Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers that should make them wake up and pair faster.

Here’s a list of all that’s new in the Meta Quest v50 software update:

In-Game Multitasking

Direct Touch

Hand-locomotion

Improved Quest Pro Controller Tracking

Pick Up and Play

The update will roll out gradually to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro over the next few weeks.