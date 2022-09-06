Meta to Hold Connect Event on Oct. 11, May Announce New Headset

While wearing what appears to be a new headset, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has today announced that the company’s next annual virtual reality conference, Connect, will take place on Oct. 11 (via CNBC).

“See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11,” Zuckerberg noted in a post on Facebook. He appears to be wearing “Project Cambria,” a highly anticipated powerful new mixed-reality headset, which could be officially announced at the upcoming event.

Meta has spent as much as $10 billion a year on Zuckerberg’s vision of creating the next major software platform, and the company has said one reason the technology hasn’t taken off is that “the hardware isn’t good enough yet.”

With Apple also rumoured to be working on its own mixed reality headset, the release timing of Meta’s new headset will be crucial, giving the social media giant an opportunity to gain a foothold in the market.

The headset, which is expected to cost $800 or more, will be significantly more advanced than the Meta Quest 2.

In addition to revealing Project Cambria, Meta will also discuss updates to Horizon Worlds, its metaverse social networking app that has drawn mockery in recent weeks for its cartoonish graphics. The vice president in charge of Horizon is leaving the company, Meta confirmed in August. “The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more — even on headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly,” Zuckerberg posted in August.

Zuckerberg said last month in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan that the company planned to release Project Cambria in the fall.