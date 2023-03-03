Metroid Fusion to Arrive on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on March 8

Classic Nintendo title Metroid Fusion is arriving on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on March 8th. As Nintendo has debuted support for both Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles, new monthly arrivals are expected to drop.

Following a substantial drop in handheld titles on Nintendo’s subscription service, Metroid Fusion is about to join the fold. Metroid Fusion is a significant game in the series as far as handheld titles go. It was released in 2002 for Game Boy Advance.

The SA-X, an unstoppable X mimicking Samus, is on the loose, and it could be just around the corner… Adventure to planet SR388 as interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Fusion, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/9! pic.twitter.com/gJAcAaavcI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2023

What makes the game’s arrival so special is that it’s the direct predecessor to the hit Switch title Metroid Dread. Fans had been waiting nearly two decades for a follow-up handheld title in the Metroid series prior to 2021’s Metroid Dread. Now, fans of the latest title can dive into what directly set its course.

Metroid Fusion sees players once again play the role of Samsun Aran, who is attacked by an X parasite on the planet SR388. The parasite has the unique ability to mimic the abilities of any creature it’s able to infect, including Samus. Our hero must take on the X parasite while exploring SR388.

With the addition of Metroid Fusion, all of the 2D Metroid titles are available to play via Switch Online, including Metroid, Metroid 2: Return of Samus, and Super Metroid.

A 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is available in Canada for $63.99. Though, a 12-month Family Membership (which includes up to eight accounts) costs $99.99 CAD. Perks include access to a growing catalogue of classic titles spanning Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES, and SNES. Plus, the subscription includes DLC access such as Animal Crossing: New Horizon‘s Happy Home Paradise content and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.