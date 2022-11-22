Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Arriving December 7th

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 is making its way to Nintendo Switch next month. On December 7th, players can gain access to eight new tracks in the hit kart racing title.

The new wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe introduces a wide variety of courses to race through. Wave 3 introduces some very memorable tracks from previous titles. Notable standouts include Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS, Boo Lake from Mario Kart: Super Circuit, and Mario Kart 7‘s Rainbow Road.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 also brings a brand new track dubbed Merry Mountain. Inspired by the holidays, players will race around a snowy village adorned by festive decorations, large gifts, and even a flying sleigh.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3, like previous Waves, is broken up into two Cups. This Wave features the Rock Cup and Moon Cup with a respective split of:

Rock Cup

London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)

Boo Lake (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7)

Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii)

Moon Cup