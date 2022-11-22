Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Arriving December 7th
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 is making its way to Nintendo Switch next month. On December 7th, players can gain access to eight new tracks in the hit kart racing title.
The new wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe introduces a wide variety of courses to race through. Wave 3 introduces some very memorable tracks from previous titles. Notable standouts include Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS, Boo Lake from Mario Kart: Super Circuit, and Mario Kart 7‘s Rainbow Road.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 also brings a brand new track dubbed Merry Mountain. Inspired by the holidays, players will race around a snowy village adorned by festive decorations, large gifts, and even a flying sleigh.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3, like previous Waves, is broken up into two Cups. This Wave features the Rock Cup and Moon Cup with a respective split of:
Rock Cup
-
London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)
-
Boo Lake (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)
-
Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7)
-
Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii)
Moon Cup
-
Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour)
-
Peach Gardens (Mario Kart DS)
-
Merry Mountain (Original)
-
Rainbow Road (Mario Kart 7)
As with previous Waves, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 is available to purchase as DLC. The Booster Course Pass is available for $32.99 CAD in the Nintendo eShop. Alternatively, the Booster Course Pass is available at no additional cost through the paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Nintendo has promised that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will see a total of 48 additional courses land within the game via the Booster Course Pass. Wave 3 signals the halfway mark on this journey. Waves are to continue launching throughout 2023 until the end of next year.