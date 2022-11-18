Micorosoft’s Black Friday Deals for Xbox Hardware Begins, With Discount on Xbox Series S

Microsoft has kicked off its Black Friday deals for the Xbox brand. For its big Black Friday event, customers can get their hands on an Xbox Series S console and an Xbox Wireless Controller at a discount.

The Xbox Black Friday deals are active now. Via the Microsoft Store, an Xbox Series S is now discounted by $60. This places the console’s price at a modest $319.99 CAD, down from $379.99 CAD. You can check out the full listing on the website here.

The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s entry-level console for the current generation of gaming. It supports 512GB of internal storage, 8X Cores @ 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz w/SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @1.565 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU. This enables games to be played at 1440p with up to 120 fps. It is wrapped up in a compact, and portable body, with a size of 6.5cm x 15.1cm x 27.5cm.

The Xbox Series X, the more premium console sold by Microsoft, is retaining its pricing of $599.99.

Additionally, all Xbox Wireless Controllers (excluding newly launched SKUs and the Xbox Elite Series 2) are available at a $15 discount. The standard Xbox Wireless Controller is available for $59.99 CAD, down from $74.99 CAD. The controllers are available in ‘Carbon Black,’ ‘Robot White,’ ‘Shock Blue,’ and ‘Pulse Red’ colour schemes.

Microsoft’s Black Friday Deals for Xbox will run throughout the rest of the month. They are set to conclude on December 2nd.