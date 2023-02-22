Microsoft Launches Bing Chatbot on iOS, Android, and Skype

Microsoft today announced the launch of AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge for mobile, alongside Bing integration for Skype.

This comes two weeks after Microsoft unveiled the Bing preview experience at an in-person event in Seattle, Washington. Since then, Microsoft says it has granted more than one million users access to “the new Bing,” as the company calls its ChatGPT-powered chatbot.

“Available on iOS and Android today, the Bing mobile app offers a fresh look and experience,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer.

“Tapping the Bing icon at the bottom will invoke a chat session, where you can engage in all the same ways you can from the desktop. Ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations. Choose how you want your answers displayed – bullet points, text or simplified responses. Explore the Bing chat experience to refine your query or compose an email, poem or list.”

With the launch of the Bing mobile app, Microsoft is also adding support for voice recognition on both mobile and desktop. In addition, users who have access to the Bing preview experience will be able to access the chatbot in the Microsoft Edge mobile app.

Furthermore, Microsoft is also bringing AI-powered Bing to Skype. The more than 36 million people who use Skype every day will now be able to add Bing to their group conversations and have the chatbot “answer questions and provide information for the entire group.” Bing will also serve as a personalized AI assistant for everyone in the conversation.

AI-powered Bing for Skype is available worldwide for users who are already on the preview experience starting today. Microsoft said that it also hopes to bring the new Bing to other communications apps, including Teams, in the future.

The tech giant cautioned that there is a known issue with these new mobile experiences that causes connectivity issues in low-bandwidth situations, and the company is working on a fix.

If you don’t have access to the new Bing and aren’t even on the waitlist yet, you can click here to sign up for the Bing preview.