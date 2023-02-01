Microsoft Bing to Soon Incorporate Enhanced ChatGPT

According to a report by Semafor, Microsoft’s Bing search engine will incorporate a faster, richer version of ChatGPT called ‘GPT-4’ into its product in the coming weeks.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the source says the latest update of ChatGPT software responds much faster than the current version.
The sources also say that GPT-4 offers replies that sound more human and are more detailed.
The most interesting improvement in the latest version described by sources is GPT-4’s speed. Currently, it can sometimes take quite a while for ChatGPT to answer.
Furthermore, OpenAI is said to be planning to launch a mobile ChatGPT app and test a new feature in its Dall-E image-generating software.
“Its planned incorporation into Microsoft products will likely set off new competition in internet search: Something that has not happened since Google supplanted Yahoo as the most popular search engine.”
Microsoft has recently shared plans to deploy specialized supercomputing systems to accelerate OpenAI’s AI research and integrate OpenAI’s AI systems with its products.
Other articles in the category: News
Notability App Gets Pencil Feature
Popular note-taking app Notability has just introduced a new Pencil feature, bringing the most paper-like sketching experience to digital notetakers. This marks the app’s first time releasing a tool that enables users to style their ink strokes, add texture, and change colours after writing without any pixelation. The Pencil tool makes drawing in Notability feel just...
SaskTel, Stafford Communications Announce New Broadband Partnership
SaskTel and Stafford Communications are partnering to bring more advanced broadband solutions and faster internet to rural parts of Saskatchewan. Part of the Rural Broadband Partnership Program (RBPP), Stafford Communications plans to expand its network and begin delivering internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps under this collaboration to: Crystal Springs Jumping Lake Struthers Lake Tarnopol...
PlayStation Plus February 2023 Free Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, and More
Sony has just revealed its lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus this month, which will be available to download starting February 7th. Starting at $11.99/month, the PS Plus subscription unlocks online multiplayer and gives members access to a set of games every month that they can claim and install for free. Players can subscribe...