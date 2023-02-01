Microsoft Bing to Soon Incorporate Enhanced ChatGPT

According to a report by Semafor, Microsoft’s Bing search engine will incorporate a faster, richer version of ChatGPT called ‘GPT-4’ into its product in the coming weeks.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the source says the latest update of ChatGPT software responds much faster than the current version.

The sources also say that GPT-4 offers replies that sound more human and are more detailed.

The most interesting improvement in the latest version described by sources is GPT-4’s speed. Currently, it can sometimes take quite a while for ChatGPT to answer.

Furthermore, OpenAI is said to be planning to launch a mobile ChatGPT app and test a new feature in its Dall-E image-generating software.

“Its planned incorporation into Microsoft products will likely set off new competition in internet search: Something that has not happened since Google supplanted Yahoo as the most popular search engine.”

Microsoft has recently shared plans to deploy specialized supercomputing systems to accelerate OpenAI’s AI research and integrate OpenAI’s AI systems with its products.