Microsoft Putting More Ads in Outlook App for iOS, Android

Usman Qureshi
34 mins ago

Previously, Microsoft only put ads in the “Other” tab of its Outlook mobile app for free users, but now, it’s adding them to the single-inbox mode as well, as pointed out by The Verge.

Outlookmobile 0 jpg

The change appears to be making it harder for free users to avoid ads in Outlook for iOS and Android. As of now, the only way to avoid ads in the official Outlook mobile apps is to pay for a Microsoft 365 subscription.

“For free users of Outlook, ads are shown in their inbox and they can choose to enable the ‘Focused inbox’ feature if they would like to see ads only in the ‘Other’ inbox,” Microsoft spokesperson Caitlin Roulston confirmed the change in a statement.

The ads appear at the top of an inbox and look confusingly like real emails, similar to how both Microsoft and Google display ads inside the web versions of Outlook and Gmail. You can swipe to delete the email-like ads, but they’ll soon reappear, and opening one will display advertising content within an in-app browser.

A growing number of Outlook for iOS users are leaving one-star review complaints on the App Store for the same reason.

Other articles in the category: News

BIS Website May Have Leaked iPhone 14 Ahead of September 7 Launch

As spotted by the folks over at MySmartPrice, a new Apple smartphone, most likely the iPhone 14, has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website ahead of the reported September 7 Apple event. While the BIS listing does not confirm the exact name of the smartphone, it is likely that the device listed is...
Usman Qureshi
20 mins ago

iOS 16 Beta 7 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new beta software for developers, including iOS 16 beta 7 and more. Check out what’s available for download below: tvOS 16 beta 7 (20J5371a) watchOS 9 beta 7 (20R5359a) iPadOS 16 beta 7 (20B5027f) iOS 16 beta 7 (20A5356a) Xcode 14 beta 6 (14A5294g) Today, Apple confirmed a previous rumour that iPadOS […]
Gary Ng
48 mins ago

Former Apple Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Apple Car Secrets

A former Apple engineer named Xiaolang Zhang accused of stealing trade secrets about Apple’s secretive car division has pled guilty in a U.S. federal court, CNBC News reports. Back in 2018, Zhang was arrested by federal agents at the San Jose airport on his way to Hangzhou, China. Since he was working on Apple’s self-driving...
Usman Qureshi
58 mins ago