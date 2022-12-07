Microsoft Solidifies 10-Year Deal to Bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Hardware

Steve Vegvari
50 mins ago

Microsoft has inked a deal that’ll see the Call of Duty franchise land on Nintendo hardware for the next 10 years. This agreement comes as Microsoft attempts to quell anticompetitive concerns from UK regulators and Sony as it attempts to acquire Activision Blizzard.

Over the past year, Microsoft has been attempting to solidify a $68.7 billion USD (roughly $94 billion CAD) acquisition of publisher Activision Blizzard. However, before the likes of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot and more join the Microsoft family, the Redmond-based company must first seek the approval of global regulators. In an attempt to do so, Microsoft has suddenly secured a decade-long deal with Nintendo, as reported by Bloomberg.

The Call of Duty franchise and Nintendo have had a lukewarm relationship. Up until 2013’s Call of Duty: Ghosts, the series had a strong presence on Nintendo hardware. There was even a spin-off of Black Ops developed for Nintendo DS. However, for the past decade, support for Nintendo has been lacking. This all appears to be changing if Microsoft’s acquisition goes through.

“Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play,” Xbox head Phil Spencer wrote in a tweet. Spencer has long been outspoken on Microsoft’s willingness to let Call of Duty continue to thrive outside of console exclusivity. Over the weeks and months, Spencer has reiterated that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation consoles “as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to.”

In fact, Spencer has said that the company offered Sony a similar deal, securing a decade of Call of Duty support on PlayStation hardware. Throughout Microsoft’s ordeal to secure the approval of various regulators, Sony has pushed back on the acquisition. In a very public debate with the U.K. regulators, Sony has claimed the acquisition will give Microsoft an unfair advantage. However, despite Microsoft’s alleged 10-year offer, it appears as though Sony is holding out for something better. Microsoft President Brad Smith his thanks to Nintendo and added that “Any day Sony wants to sit down and talk, we’ll be happy to hammer out a 10-year deal for PlayStation as well.

Spencer also comments that Microsoft will continue its relationship with Valve by offering “Call of Duty on Steam simultaneously to Xbox.”

Recently, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced its intentions to further investigate the deal between the two companies. Previously, it appeared as though the FTC had the desire to fight the acquisition on the grounds of antitrust concerns. However, Microsoft is set to sit down with Lina Khan and other commissioners today.

Activision Blizzard and CEO Bobby Kotick are currently under investigation due to allegations of workplace harassment and “frat boy culture” within the workplace. Kotick is accused of knowing about said allegations and disregarding any attempt to make meaningful changes within the company.

Other articles in the category: News

TikTok Reveals its 2022 Year in Review for Canada

TikTok has revealed its 2022 year in review, highlighting the latest trends, creators, movements and moments that made this year one to remember in Canada and around the world. According to the social network, it says the “TikTok community elevated and celebrated creative expression in new ways–discovering, creating and sharing content that captured our collective imagination.” […]
Gary Ng
14 hours ago

Apple’s Self-Driving Car Delayed Until 2026, Says Report

[caption id="attachment_376080" align="aligncenter" width="1536"] Image: Apple[/caption] Apple has delayed the target launch date for its self-driving electric vehicle (EV) by about a year and is now eyeing a 2026 debut, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The information comes from people familiar with the developments. Gurman, a renowned tipster for all things Apple, also said that...
Nehal Malik
15 hours ago

Apple Will Buy Chips Built in the U.S. at Arizona Factory, Confirms Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed on Tuesday the company will purchase chips made in the U.S., built at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) Arizona factory. Cook spoke at an event in Arizona today ahead of President Joe Biden. “And now, thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can be proudly stamped […]
Gary Ng
16 hours ago