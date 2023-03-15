Microsoft to Unveil GPT-4 Tools for Office 365 This Week: Report

Microsoft is planning to announce all-new AI tools and features, powered by GPT-4, for Office 365 on Thursday, March 16, according to a paywalled report from The Information.

GPT-4 is the latest version of the large language model that underpins OpenAI’s wildly popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. OpenAI unveiled GPT-4 earlier this week, bringing more advanced reasoning capabilities, improved safety, and perhaps most importantly, the ability to process and understand images.

GPT-4 is set to power new AI offerings from Duolingo, Khan Academy, Stripe, and others. What’s more, Microsoft revealed that its “new Bing” chatbot had actually been using GPT-4 even before it launched.

Per The Information‘s report, Microsoft has found its work on new AI tools to be so resource-intensive that the company has had to “ration” access to GPUs and other server hardware between teams since late 2022 to maintain the capacity it needs to develop and run both the GPT-powered Bing chatbot and its upcoming suite of GPT-4-based Office 365 tools.

Microsoft will supposedly show off the fruits of its labour on Thursday. This comes after Google earlier this week announced a host of new generative AI-powered apps and features for Google Cloud and Google Workspace, including in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, and more.