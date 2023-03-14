Google Announces New AI-Powered Apps and Features for Gmail, Docs, and More

Google today unveiled all-new AI-powered apps and features for Google Cloud and Google Workspace, bringing more tools to help users work, create, and collaborate.

The company has announced new generative AI capabilities across the Google Cloud ecosystem, including in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, and more. With these new generative AI-backed features, Google said individuals, businesses, and communities will be able to:

• draft, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail

• brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs

• bring your creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video in Slides

• go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in Sheets

• generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet

• enable workflows for getting things done in Chat

“In Gmail and Google Docs, you can simply type in a topic you’d like to write about, and a draft will be instantly generated for you,” explained Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Docs, for example, can now write up entire drafts from simple prompts like “job post for a regional sales rep.” Check out a demo of the new generative AI capabilities in Google Docs below:

Google plans to start rolling out these new generative AI experiences and features to “trusted testers” on a rolling basis throughout this year, before making them available publicly.

At the same time, Google said it is also releasing its PaLM API, which will allow developers to more easily and safely experiment with Google’s large language models, and MakerSuite, a new tool that makes it easier and faster for developers to create prototypes and iterate.

The tech giant is also adding generative AI support to Vertex AI and launching a generative AI app builder, the latter of which will let organizations create their own AI-powered chat interfaces and digital assistants — kind of like OpenAI is doing with its recently released ChatGPT API for businesses. This comes after Google last month announced its ChatGPT rival, Bard.

In addition, Google announced new partnerships in AI, including with AI21 Labs, Midjourney, and Osmo, along with programs and resources for each segment of the AI ecosystem.

To learn more, check out Google’s full announcement and the Google Workspace blog.