Musk Assembles Committee to “Combat Hate and Harassment” on Twitter

Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk claims he is working with a committee of diverse individuals to review the platform’s policies to combat hate and harassment. Additionally, Musk is supposedly working to enforce election integrity and new de-platforming policies across Twitter.

In his latest series of tweets, Musk confirms he is speaking with civil society leaders. This group includes the likes of the CEO and VP of Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jonathan Greenblatt and Yael Eisenstat. Additionally, the president of Color of Change’s Rashad Robinson, Co-CEO of Free Press Jessica González, and Norman Chen from The Asian American Foundation, amongst others are a part of the new committee. Musk claims that he has spoken to these individuals on ways Twitter can “continue to combat hate & harassment.”

A part of this new initiative is centred around the 2022 U.S. midterms and the potential spread of misinformation.

In addition, Musk states that Twitter is reviewing its policies regarding de-platforming. The new owner reiterates that no one who has been de-platformed for TOS violations will be allowed to return until the company has “a clear process for doing so.” Musk believes this will take “at least a few more weeks.”

One obvious notable figure who has been de-platformed from Twitter is former president Donald Trump. Following a series of tweets leading to the Capitol attack, Twitter banned Trump from the platform due to inciting violence.

Musk has long since advocated himself as a “free speech absolutist,” leading many to worry whether new policies will make targeted harassment worse on the platform.