Musk Assembles Committee to “Combat Hate and Harassment” on Twitter
Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk claims he is working with a committee of diverse individuals to review the platform’s policies to combat hate and harassment. Additionally, Musk is supposedly working to enforce election integrity and new de-platforming policies across Twitter.
In his latest series of tweets, Musk confirms he is speaking with civil society leaders. This group includes the likes of the CEO and VP of Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jonathan Greenblatt and Yael Eisenstat. Additionally, the president of Color of Change’s Rashad Robinson, Co-CEO of Free Press Jessica González, and Norman Chen from The Asian American Foundation, amongst others are a part of the new committee. Musk claims that he has spoken to these individuals on ways Twitter can “continue to combat hate & harassment.”
Talked to civil society leaders @JGreenblattADL, @YaelEisenstat, @rashadrobinson, @JGo4Justice, @normanlschen, @DerrickNAACP, @TheBushCenter Ken Hersch & @SindyBenavides about how Twitter will continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
A part of this new initiative is centred around the 2022 U.S. midterms and the potential spread of misinformation.