New Beats Fit Pro Colours Expected to Launch Soon

According to leaker @Jioriku, Apple will soon launch the Beats Fit Pro wireless earphones in Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue colours.
Although Apple is yet to make an official announcement, MacRumors claims to have spotted listings for the new colours on some Apple reseller websites in Europe.
Similar to the AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro sport an H1 chip for one-tap pairing, active noise cancellation with Transparency mode, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.
Currently, the Beats Fit Pro earphones are available in the following colour options:
- Beats Black
- Beats White
- Stone Purple
- Sage Gray
Below is an alleged image of the upcoming new Beats Fit Pro colours.
The limited-edition Moon, Dune, and Earth colours designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian are also still available to buy on Amazon for $249.95 CAD.
