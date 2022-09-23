New M2 MacBook Pro Models to Launch This Year [DigiTimes]

Citing sources inside the supply chain, a new report by DigiTimes is claiming that Apple will release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Apple Silicon chip in 2022 (via MacRumors).

According to the Taiwanese publication, Apple is planning to introduce new MacBook Pro models in the fourth quarter of this year. Earlier this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted that new M2 MacBook Pro models were “well into development and testing.”

In a separate report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that upcoming new MacBook Pro models will have very few new features beyond the faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

There has been uncertainty surrounding the timing of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and whether they would be equipped with 5nm or 3nm chips, but it is looking increasingly likely that the notebooks will be released later this year with 5nm chips. Apple is expected to hold an October event focused on the Mac and iPad, so it would be fitting for the new MacBook Pro models to be announced then.

Current generation MacBook Pro notebooks received a redesign in October last year, featuring a flatter-edged chassis, a notch at the top of the display, new ports like MagSafe and HDMI, and more.