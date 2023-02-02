Nintendo Resurrects Switch Game Voucher Promotion in North America

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

After four years, Nintendo is bringing back its game voucher promotion. In Canada, Nintendo Switch Online members can purchase a pair of vouchers and redeem each one for a digital game in order to save a bit of money on each game.

A pair of Nintendo Switch game vouchers in Canada is available for $132.99. With most titles available at $79.99, voucher holders can see savings of around $13 for each gamer. Once purchased, the vouchers remain active for 12 months and can be used when purchasing any eligible game from the Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store. The company has a game list of all qualifying titles. Standouts include the recent Fire Emblem Engage, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

However, because the vouchers don’t have to be used immediately, this could be a way to save some money down the road when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12th, 2023.

While players do have to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to take advantage of this promotion, the savings from the game vouchers would be enough to offset the $4.99 monthly subscription charge. Of course, this comes with the assumption that the player has already planned on purchasing two of the eligible titles. If so, the promotion is pretty compelling, even if it’s not used immediately.

In 2019, Nintendo ran a similar promotion for a couple of months. There’s no telling whether or not the new game voucher promo will be available for the same window. Thus, if you’re interested in purchasing a couple of vouchers, you may want to do so sooner rather than later.

