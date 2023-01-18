Nomad Releases AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Leather Cases

The folks over at Nomad have just rolled out their much-anticipated cases for the AirPod Pro (2nd Gen.), crafted in premium, vegetable-tanned Horween leather.
Nomad’s new Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) elevates the look and feel of your AirPods while offering protection from everyday wear and tear.
Its snug two-piece construction feels great in hand and protects your AirPods from drops and scratches.
The Horween leather is minimally treated, preserving many of the natural features of the hide. It will patina with time to become uniquely yours.
Some of the highlights of the new Nomad Modern Leather AirPods Pro Cases include:
- Designed for AirPods Pro (2nd gen)
- Compatible with AirPods Pro (1st gen)
- Horween leather from the USA
- Protective microfiber lining
- Integrated light pipe for LED charging indicator
- Precise speaker and lanyard cutouts
- MSRP Horween: $39.95
- MSRP Leather: $29.95
Most of the cases are available now and shipping, with the exception of English Tan, which will begin shipping within a week.
