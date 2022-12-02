Nomad Launches Sport Case for AirPods 3

Accessory maker Nomad has just launched its new Sport Case for AirPods 3, featuring thoughtfully designed side grip bumpers, a slim profile, and a striking high gloss finish.

“Sport Case is designed to be the minimalist’s everyday case,” notes Nomad. With a two-piece construction, the new Nomad Sport Case for AirPods 3 also sports an integrated light pipe for LED charging indicator.

Key highlights of the Sport Case include:

High-gloss, grippy body with TPE bumper

Two-piece construction

Integrated light pipe for LED charging indicator

Colors: Lunar Gray, Ash Green, and Marine Blue

Designed for AirPods (3rd generation)

The new Nomad Sport Case for AirPods 3 is now available to order in Lunar Gray, Ash Green, and Marine Blue for $24.95.