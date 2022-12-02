Nomad Launches Sport Case for AirPods 3

Accessory maker Nomad has just launched its new Sport Case for AirPods 3, featuring thoughtfully designed side grip bumpers, a slim profile, and a striking high gloss finish.
“Sport Case is designed to be the minimalist’s everyday case,” notes Nomad. With a two-piece construction, the new Nomad Sport Case for AirPods 3 also sports an integrated light pipe for LED charging indicator.
Key highlights of the Sport Case include:
- High-gloss, grippy body with TPE bumper
- Two-piece construction
- Integrated light pipe for LED charging indicator
- Colors: Lunar Gray, Ash Green, and Marine Blue
- Designed for AirPods (3rd generation)
The new Nomad Sport Case for AirPods 3 is now available to order in Lunar Gray, Ash Green, and Marine Blue for $24.95.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple Says App Store Won’t Close to Developers Over Holidays Again
In previous years during the holidays, Apple’s App Store teams would shut down, resulting in app updates and submissions being put on hold. But last year, Apple’s App Store Connect teams worked through the holidays, and for 2022, the same is happening again. Apple announced earlier this week its App Store would remain open to […]
What’s New in iOS 16.2 Beta 4 [VIDEO]
Apple yesterday released new software betas for developers including iOS 16.2 beta 4, with a release of the public beta beginning shortly thereafter. The latest iOS 16.2 beta release brings a handful of feature updates and changes, such as new controls for the Always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices, updates to Shortcuts,...
Apple TV+ Original ‘Surface’ Renewed for Season 2
Apple TV+ today announced a season two renewal for ‘Surface,' the hit psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and created by Veronica West. Surface is based in San Fransisco and explores the life of Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury. This event has resulted in extreme memory loss...