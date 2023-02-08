Nomad Launches ‘DesignLab’ for Apple Watch Customization

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Nomad has just launched its new DesignLab for Apple Watch, an interactive feature that allows users to visualize their Apple Watch with Nomad bands.

Design lab

With DesignLab, users can select their Apple Watch model and color, then browse through a selection of Nomad bands to find the perfect match.

The feature not only provides a useful tool for customers but also offers an interactive experience to discover new watch + band combinations.

“We are thrilled to launch DesignLab and offer our customers the ultimate customization experience,” said Nick Walden.

The company says the feature will make it easy for Apple Watch users to find the perfect band for their unique style. “With DesignLab, we are bringing this vision to life.”

DesignLab is now live on www.nomadgoods.com.

