Nomad Black Friday 2022 Deals Now Available: Save 25% Off

Accessory maker Nomad has just launched its Black Friday deals for 2022 via “The Everything Sale”, offering a massive 25% site-wide discount on all products.
From iPhone cases, and Apple Watch straps to charging stations, cables, and more, everything on the Nomad website is now available at a flat 25% discount. Nomad offers some of the finest goods made from USA Horween leather.
The Nomad Black Friday 2022 sale is now live and will continue till November 29th.
Some of the popular Nomad product categories include the following:
- iPhone 14 Series Cases
- iPhone 13 Series Cases
- iPhone 14 / iPhone 13 Screen Protectors
- iPad Pro Cases
- iPad Air Cases
- AirPods / AirPods Pro Cases
- Apple Watch Bands
- Wireless MagSafe Chargers
- Power Adapters and Cables
No coupon code is needed as savings will be applied automatically at checkout.
Click here to shop Nomad’s Black Friday sale while stock is still available, as the company says global supply constraints mean they’ll likely run out of popular items early.
