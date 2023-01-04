NVIDIA GeForce Now to Gain RTX 4080 Upgrade Later this Month

As the CES 2023 season is upon us, NVIDIA has announced that its GeForce Now subscription service will be upgraded to deliver an RTX 4080 experience to players. The new upgrade will be available to all GeForce Now Ultimate members.

Announced by the company, its GeForce Now RTX 4080 SuperPOD will be able to give players 64 teraflops of graphical power. Back by NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, GeForce Now will be able to produce graphics “5x that of an Xbox Series X.” The company also states this upgrade will be nearly 1.75x over previous generation SuperPODs.

“NVIDIA’s Ada architecture is a big leap in graphics quality, and through GeForce NOW we’re streaming an RTX 4080 experience to more devices and more gamers than ever,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of GeForce at NVIDIA. “GeForce NOW Ultimate members will have the technology and the performance to experience even the most demanding games in their full ray-traced glory.”

With this upgrade, players will be able to stream their favourite games at up to 240fps using the cloud. NVIDIA GeForce Now also supports ray tracing, DLSS 3, and super low latency of 40ms and under, according to the company. NVIDIA claims the latter is a first for cloud gaming, an accomplishment the company undoubtedly will continue to tout. This is largely accomplished thanks to NVIDIA Reflex, which helps reduce latency and improves responsiveness while playing.

NVIDIA also announced that ultrawide monitors of up to 3,840 x 1,600 resolution will be supported for the first time. Popular adjacent resolutions such as 3440 x 1440 and 2560 x 1080 are also supported as well.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is available in Canada starting at $12.99 a month or $64.99 for six months of Priority level access. The RTX 3080 tier is available for $24.99 per month or for $129.99 for six months. The company states that 3080 members will be upgraded immediately to the Ultimate tier.

The GeForce RTX 4080 performance upgrade is expected to roll out later this month in North America and Europe. Additional countries and regions are expected to follow. Though, NVIDIA does note “quantities are limited.”