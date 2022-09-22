Pluto TV Canada Launch Set for December 1: Free Ad-Supported Streaming

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

Pluto tv canada

Paramount Global and Corus Entertainment Inc. announced this week they will launch their free ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV, in Canada this winter in December.

The service will debut with over 100 channels at launch, featuring shows such as NCIS, Hawaii Five-0, The Love Boat, and Judge Judy, along with Movie Channels like Pluto TV Comedy, Pluto TV Drama, Pluto TV Action, The Asylum, Christmas 365 and Thriller 365.

“I couldn’t be more excited to officially announce Pluto TV’s Canadian launch date, December 1. Our initial channel lineup further illustrates how we are working to combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content, to meet the tastes of the Canadian audience. I’m confident that Pluto TV will quickly become a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service upon its launch,” said Olivier Jollet, EVP & International GM for Pluto TV at Paramount Global, in a statement.

Channels at launch will include:

  • Pluto TV Comedy: For the most hilarious, most quotable, most excellent movies that will keep you in stitches 24/7, watch Pluto TV Comedy. With a library of lunacy and a litany of ludicrousness, this is the place when you are looking to LOL.
  • Pluto TV Drama: On Pluto TV Drama, serious film is taken…seriously. Some of the best cinematic dramas of all time can be experiences here, in all their angsty, gritty, sometimes heartbreaking, sometimes heartwarming glory.
  • Pluto TV Action: It’s time to go into overdrive by jumping off buildings, flying a burning plane, driving in a car chase and saving the world. Pluto TV Action brings you blockbusters, stars, and a strong dose of high-octane excitement.
  • The Asylum: From the creators of Sharknado, The Asylum offers the very best in guilty pleasure Original Movies and TV, featuring action-adventure, sci-fi, horror, late-night thrills and more. Popcorn and beer is a must!
  • Christmas 365: Every day is Christmas on Christmas 365, with feel-good, heart-warming Christmas movies no matter what the season.
  • Thriller 365: Warning: may cause thrills. Thrillers 365 is devoted to the nail-biting, heart-stopping movies that give the genre its name

Corus says shows such as Love It or List It, Chopped Canada and Border Security will also be available.

Pluto TV will be available for free with no registration required. It will be available to stream on the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices.

Other articles in the category: News

Amazon Canada to Launch Financing with Affirm Monthly Payments

Amazon Canada and Affirm have announced a partnership, expanding the latter’s monthly financing beyond the United States. Both companies said on Thursday a financing payment option will launch on Amazon.ca in October, in both French and English for eligible customers. An Affirm payment option will be added to Amazon.ca checkout. Customers will get a soft […]
Gary Ng
50 mins ago

Fix for Apple Watch Ultra Distorted Phone Calls in watchOS 9.0.1

Apple has released watchOS 9.0.1 for the Apple Watch Ultra, which launches tomorrow in stores. The first pre-orders of the smartwatch in Canada have already shipped. With watchOS 9.0.1, build 20R8380, Apple says “this update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch Ultra,” specifically an issue where “audio could be distorted during phone […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

iOS 16.0.2 Download Released to Fix iPhone 14 Pro Bugs and More

Apple has released iOS 16.0.2 for download for iPhone users. This update comes in at 353.5 MB for our iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple says it provides “important security updates”, while also fixes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max bugs related to the camera shake while using third-party apps. Apple says iOS […]
Gary Ng
3 hours ago