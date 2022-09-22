Pluto TV Canada Launch Set for December 1: Free Ad-Supported Streaming

Paramount Global and Corus Entertainment Inc. announced this week they will launch their free ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV, in Canada this winter in December.

The service will debut with over 100 channels at launch, featuring shows such as NCIS, Hawaii Five-0, The Love Boat, and Judge Judy, along with Movie Channels like Pluto TV Comedy, Pluto TV Drama, Pluto TV Action, The Asylum, Christmas 365 and Thriller 365.

“I couldn’t be more excited to officially announce Pluto TV’s Canadian launch date, December 1. Our initial channel lineup further illustrates how we are working to combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content, to meet the tastes of the Canadian audience. I’m confident that Pluto TV will quickly become a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service upon its launch,” said Olivier Jollet, EVP & International GM for Pluto TV at Paramount Global, in a statement.

Channels at launch will include:

Pluto TV Comedy: For the most hilarious, most quotable, most excellent movies that will keep you in stitches 24/7, watch Pluto TV Comedy. With a library of lunacy and a litany of ludicrousness, this is the place when you are looking to LOL.

Pluto TV Drama: On Pluto TV Drama, serious film is taken…seriously. Some of the best cinematic dramas of all time can be experiences here, in all their angsty, gritty, sometimes heartbreaking, sometimes heartwarming glory.

Pluto TV Action: It's time to go into overdrive by jumping off buildings, flying a burning plane, driving in a car chase and saving the world. Pluto TV Action brings you blockbusters, stars, and a strong dose of high-octane excitement.

The Asylum: From the creators of Sharknado, The Asylum offers the very best in guilty pleasure Original Movies and TV, featuring action-adventure, sci-fi, horror, late-night thrills and more. Popcorn and beer is a must!

Christmas 365: Every day is Christmas on Christmas 365, with feel-good, heart-warming Christmas movies no matter what the season.

Thriller 365: Warning: may cause thrills. Thrillers 365 is devoted to the nail-biting, heart-stopping movies that give the genre its name

Corus says shows such as Love It or List It, Chopped Canada and Border Security will also be available.

Pluto TV will be available for free with no registration required. It will be available to stream on the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices.