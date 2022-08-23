Razer Announces Basilisk V3 Pro, its Most Advanced, Wireless Gaming Mouse

Razer has announced its Basilisk V3 Pro mouse, the latest member of the Basilisk family. Positioned as an ergonomic and dexterous option for competitive play, the Basilisk V3 Pro is Razer’s most advanced gaming mouse.

The Basilisk V3 Pro has a bevy of features and quality-of-life improvements you’ll find that set it apart from competitors and other gaming mouse options on the market. Even if not used while gaming, the comfort and ease of use Razer include making it a worthy option for any desktop.

Ahead of its launch, iPhone in Canada had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro.

Last year, Razer introduced the Razer Basilisk V3. While largely considered an improvement both in terms of performance and comfort, there were a few drawbacks. For instance, the Razer Basilisk V3 did not support wireless options. Razer is addressing this while also improving design elements and maintaining the RBG aesthetic.

To kick things off, the Basilisk V3 Pro introduces wireless options for use. Depending on your preference, the Basilisk V3 Pro can be used wired or wireless via Bluetooth. Alternatively, Razer also includes a Hyperspeed Wireless (2.4Ghz) mode. Here, users will merely be required to select which wireless option to use by using a toggle on the bottom of the mouse. The Basilisk V3 Pro packaging includes a USB-C to USB-A cord for charging purposes as well as a USB-A wireless dongle to plug into the PC or laptop.

Alongside wireless options for use, Razer now integrates the ability for wireless charging. The Basilisk V3 Pro is compatible with Razer’s Mouse Dock Pro and Wireless Charging Puck, which are both sold separately. The compact charging stand features a magnetic system to hold the Basilisk V3 Pro in place. In order to charge the mouse, a wireless charging puck that must be inserted into the bottom of the Basilisk V3 Pro.

Alternatively, the Basilisk V3 Pro is compatible with third-party Qi chargers.

The other standout feature of the Basilisk V3 Pro is the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel. This customizable wheel offers two core options. Players can choose to use a free-spin scrolling mode, where the wheel scrolls smoothly and fiercely. Ideally, this feature is best used for players who bind actions, such as weapon-fire in-game to the scrolling wheel.

Alternatively, the Basilisk V3 Pro offers a tactile cycling option, which is more pragmatic for weapon swapping in-game. Additionally, the tactile option is best when completing tasks, navigating the web, etc. It’s also not too loud when scrolling, a common issue I find in many other computer mouse.

For further customization, the mouse features a DPI cycle button and a multi-function trigger. The former enables DPI stages ranging from 400, 800, 1600, 3200, and 6400. Users will also find additional mouse buttons on the left side, positioned near the thumb.

From a design standpoint, the Basilisk V3 Pro features textured grips for the outermost fingers. The thumb rest is also textured making it a comfortable mouse option and never feeling too slippery or slick. It’s also a great size in comparison to other competitive products on the market. Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro measures 5.13 x 2.96 x 1.68 inches with a weight of 3.95 oz.

From a user/player’s perspective, the Basilisk V3 Pro handles like a dream thus far. Its Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor enables precision while playing intensive FPS games like DOOM Eternal or Call of Duty: Warzone. It also offers Smart Tracking, Motion Sync and Asymmetric Cut-off functionality. The slew of programmable buttons is a fantastic quality of life choice designed for the player in mind. Having the ability to bind essential commands to the side buttons can make the world of difference while playing.

Finally, and what always grabs my attention is the RBG lighting Razer offers. The Basilisk V3 Pro offers support for 13-Zone Chroma lighting with full underglow. The lighting illuminates from under the mouse and ranges in its colour. Touching on the charging process again, the underglow indicates its charging status. On a lower battery, the Basilisk V3 Pro will shine a redder tone but transition towards green when at a full charge. Of course, the RGB lighting can also be customized by using the Razer Synapse app on a PC.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro will be available later this year with Canadian pricing is set for $219.99 and available on Amazon.ca–showing as shipping this week.