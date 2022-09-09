Rogers Hires Lisa LaFlamme, After News Anchor Dropped by Bell

Rogers Sports & Media announced on Friday it has hired former CTV News anchor Lisa LaFlamme to cover the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as a special correspondent for CityNews, reporting from London, England.

According to Rogers in a statement, LaFlamme will be reporting daily for all newscasts on TV and radio, plus also appear on Breakfast Television.

The move by Rogers looks to be a positive one, after Bell Media ousted the news anchor last month, with allegations the decision to ditch LaFlamme was a result of her gray hair; Bell denied her hair had anything to do with the canceling of her contract and said it regretted the way it handled how she was suddenly dropped from CTV News.

“The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this remarkable and inspiring woman,” said Lisa LaFlamme in a statement. “As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honoured I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves.”

“Over her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II left an indelible legacy both here in Canada and around the world and the news of her death is felt far and wide as so many mourn this loss,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports and Media, in a statement. “News coverage of such a pivotal moment in history is integral to achieving our mission of keeping Canadians connected and informed, and Lisa LaFlamme’s incredible talent and wealth of experience are befitting of an event of this magnitude.”

According to The Star, LaFlamme had reportedly butted heads with VP of News at Bell Media, Michael Melling, who is said to be responsible for her firing. LaFlamme reportedly clashed with Melling over news budgets, such as providing more coverage of the Ukraine war. Melling is currently “taking leave” from CTV, as an investigation ensues over allegations of a toxic workplace in the newsroom.