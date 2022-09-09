Rogers Hires Lisa LaFlamme, After News Anchor Dropped by Bell

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

The queen

Rogers Sports & Media announced on Friday it has hired former CTV News anchor Lisa LaFlamme to cover the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as a special correspondent for CityNews, reporting from London, England.

According to Rogers in a statement, LaFlamme will be reporting daily for all newscasts on TV and radio, plus also appear on Breakfast Television.

The move by Rogers looks to be a positive one, after Bell Media ousted the news anchor last month, with allegations the decision to ditch LaFlamme was a result of her gray hair; Bell denied her hair had anything to do with the canceling of her contract and said it regretted the way it handled how she was suddenly dropped from CTV News.

“The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this remarkable and inspiring woman,” said Lisa LaFlamme in a statement. “As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honoured I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves.”

“Over her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II left an indelible legacy both here in Canada and around the world and the news of her death is felt far and wide as so many mourn this loss,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports and Media, in a statement. “News coverage of such a pivotal moment in history is integral to achieving our mission of keeping Canadians connected and informed, and Lisa LaFlamme’s incredible talent and wealth of experience are befitting of an event of this magnitude.”

According to The Star, LaFlamme had reportedly butted heads with VP of News at Bell Media, Michael Melling, who is said to be responsible for her firing. LaFlamme reportedly clashed with Melling over news budgets, such as providing more coverage of the Ukraine war. Melling is currently “taking leave” from CTV, as an investigation ensues over allegations of a toxic workplace in the newsroom.

 

Other articles in the category: Bell

rogers telus bell 5g hero

Liberals Have Failed Canadians by Protecting Big Telco Profits, Say NDP

On Wednesday, Rogers, Telus, Bell and other telecoms agreed to sign a network safety plan, to assist each other in the event of major outages, such as the devastating Rogers nationwide outage in July. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said yesterday, “the Rogers outage of July 8 was unacceptable, and we must do everything possible to […]
Gary Ng
16 hours ago
rogers telus bell 5g hero

Rogers, Telus, Bell Sign Network Safety Plan in Wake of July Outage

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday announced that Rogers and "other major wireless telecommunications companies" have signed an agreement to share resources and maintain network safety if an incident similar to the former's nationwide network outage back in July takes place.  Following the July service failure, Champagne met with the CEOs of Rogers, Telus, and...
Nehal Malik
23 hours ago

Bell, Virgin Plus iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders Launch September 9 [u]

Bell iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 pre-orders are set to take place on Friday, September 9, 2022. This is the same day Apple.ca launches pre-orders of the newest iPhone 14 lineup. The wireless carrier’s website states you can pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro this Friday. Customers can submit their email to “be […]
Gary Ng
1 day ago