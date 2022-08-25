Roku Original Cooking Shows from Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse Start in September

Roku is set to debut new originals featuring cooking shows from Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse (bam!) and Chris Kimball, beginning on September 8, 2022.

These new originals will be available on The Roku Channel, while the company also confirmed to iPhone in Canada that complete past seasons of Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, and Christopher Kimball shows will also be available for free, at nearly 3,000 episodes, also on The Roku Channel.

Check out the dates for these new Roku originals below; the shows were announced back in May of this year:

Emeril Lagasse

September 8 – Emeril Tailgates (16 episodes)

November 18 – Emeril Cookes (10 episodes)

Martha Stewart

October 14 – Martha Gardens (12 episodes)

November 16 – Martha Cooks (10 episodes; two per week)

November 18 – Martha Holidays (7 episodes)

Chris Kimball

October 28 – Milk Street’s Cooking School (10 episodes)

October 28 – Milk Street’s Family Recipe (10 episodes)

The Roku Channel is available to stream on Roku devices and supported televisions.