Samsung and iFixit Launch Self-Repair Program for Galaxy Devices

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of a self-repair program for Galaxy devices, in partnership with repair experts iFixit. The move comes as a response to Apple’s Self Service Repair program, which launched back in April.

At launch, owners of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+, are eligible to participate. Samsung’s self-repair program currently covers phone screen, back glass, and charging port repairs, and is only launching in the U.S.

The company plans on adding more devices and more repair options, and likely expanding to more regions (such as Canada), in the future.

“Samsung is continually offering more convenient options for consumers to extend the use of their devices, promote a circular economy, and minimize e-waste. Samsung Self-Repair is another way for customers to prolong the life of their devices, before they are recycled,” said Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America.

Under the self-repair program, Samsung is selling genuine device parts and convenient, easy-to-use repair tools through iFixit, Samsung 837 and Samsung retail and service locations.

According to Samsung, pricing for parts and repair tools will be the same as what is offered to affiliated repair providers, and users will not be required to submit their device’s IMEI to obtain parts or “pair” new parts to their devices.

“Making replacement parts available is a key sustainability strategy. We’re excited to be working directly with Samsung and their customers to extend the lifetime of their phones,” said Kyle Wiens, Co-founder and CEO of iFixit.

In addition, the company is providing access to online repair guides with both visual and written step-by-step instructions for repairs, completely free of cost.

Users can also ship their old parts back to Samsung for responsible recycling. The company did not make any mention of discounts on new components if you ship your old ones back (like what Apple offers with its service). Shipping discarded parts back to Samsung is free, though.

There is no word yet on when Samsung’s self-repair service will land in Canada or other regions.