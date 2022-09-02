Samsung Confirms Data Breach Affecting Customer Data

In a brief notice posted on its official website, Samsung revealed that it discovered a security breach in late July and determined that customers’ personal information was stolen on August 4 (via TechCrunch).

“An unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems,” the company said while adding that Social Security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected.

Customers’ personal information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information was, however, stolen by the attackers.

“Even though the investigation is ongoing, we wanted to notify our customers to make them aware of this matter because we understand how important their privacy is,” said Samsung spokesperson Chris Langlois.

“The information affected for each relevant customer may vary,” states Samsung on its website.

“We want to assure our customers that the issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, but in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information.

We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter.”

Samsung also noted that it has taken steps to secure its systems and has brought in an unnamed third-party cybersecurity firm. The company is also coordinating with law enforcement.

