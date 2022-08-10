Samsung Reveals Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

During the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung officially revealed a new series of wearables. The company introduced the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which includes a base model as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has also been unveiled.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are the new iterations of the company’s smartwatch line, following the steps of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 5 sports a 1.19-inch AMOLED display and is available in 40mm and 44mm size options. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, has a slightly larger 1.36-inch AMOLED screen and is available in a 45mm model.

From a design point of view, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are very similar to their predecessors. However, Samsung is confirmed to be dropping the rotating bezel, confirming early rumours.

As far as internal specs are concerned, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro support Bluetooth and LTE options and have an IP68 rating for water resistance. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 features a 276mAh battery while the 44mm model features a 397mAh battery. The Pro model, has a sizeably larger battery, at 572mAh. Health and wellness features include heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, oxygen monitoring, ECG, fall detection, and more. The base and Pro models are powered by Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 as well as wearOS 3.5.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are available to preorder on August 10th. In Canada, the base Galaxy Watch 5 starts at 349 while the Pro model starts at $559. The base model is available in ‘Navy Green,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Purple,’ and ‘Gold’ colour options. The Pro is only available in ‘Black’ and ‘Gray.’

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Turning our attention to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the wireless earbuds offers a custom coaxial 2-way (Tweeter + Woofer) speaker. Design-wise, Samsung is keeping it fairly safe. There aren’t all too many notable differences between the newly announced earbuds and its predecessor.

However, the feature set is where it gets exciting for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. This year’s model offers 24bit Hi-Fi sound and features active noise cancellation. The earbuds also feature ambient sound and voice detection. This means the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can reduce the volume when a human voice is detected so the user doesn’t have to remove the earbuds. Additional features include Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU).

The new Pro earbuds also offer 24-bit audio with each bud supporting a 61mAh battery. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can provide up to five hours of playtime with active noise cancellation turned on. If the feature isn’t active, a user can supposedly gain up to eight hours of use. The case itself has 18 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation and 29 hours when it’s off.

Tap functionality is also present with single, double, triple, touch and hold options. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has an IPX7 rating for water resistance in fresh water.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is available to preorder. In Canada, earbuds cost $289 and are available in ‘Graphite,’ ‘White,’ and ‘Bora Purple’ colour options.