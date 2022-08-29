How to Select Multiple Images and Add to Another App on iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has just published a new video on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can use a multi-touch gesture on your iPhone or iPad to grab multiple images and then add them to another app.
iOS includes a handful of basic gestures that allow you to interact with your iPhone or iPad using tap, touch and hold, swipe, scroll, and zoom.
For instance, you can Touch and hold items in an app or in Control Center to preview contents and perform quick actions. On the Home Screen or in App Library, you can touch and hold an app icon briefly to open a quick actions menu.
Similarly, you can move one finger across the screen without lifting to scroll. For example, in Photos, you can drag a list up or down to see more. Swipe to scroll quickly, and touch the screen to stop scrolling.
With multi-touch gestures, you can do even more. Check out the following video to learn how you can select multiple images to add to another app on your iPhone or iPad using multi-touch.
A new augmented reality (AR) app A More Beautiful Journey wants to help the citizens of Toronto tune in to the joys of the passing cityscape, via music custom-created for over two dozen Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) routes. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the TTC and the City of Toronto’s Year of Public Art, the AR...
Apple has released iOS 16 beta 8 for developers on Monday, which comes just under a week before the company’s special event set for Wednesday, September 7, to unveil its latest iPhone and possibly Apple Watch models. iOS 16 beta 8, build 20A5358a, is available now as an over-the-air update. The public beta of iOS...
Amazon has released its list of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for September 2022. Highlights include the premiere of Amazon Original, The Rings of Power, a new series from The Lord of the Rings, set for September 2. You can check out the trailer below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8UAUAuKNcU&t=1s Check out everything come to...