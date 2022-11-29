Shopify Breaks Records with Black Friday Weekend Sales of $7.5 Billion

Shopify has just released its final Cyber Monday/Black Friday 2022 sales numbers, posting record-breaking weekend sales of $7.5 billion worldwide.

Shopify’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Shopping Index is a proprietary index that provides a unique look at what’s trending during this busy shopping season based on orders, products added-to-cart, and pageviews across Shopify’s merchants.

From the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through the end of Black Friday in California this year, businesses on Shopify generated a 19% increase in sales from Black Friday in 2021.

Canada alone saw a 21% increase in POS sales made by Shopify merchants as compared to last year.

Below are some highlights from Shopify Canada merchants for the full Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2022 weekend:

12:00 PM EST: peak sales hour on Black Friday

Top Selling Cities: Toronto, Calgary, Montréal

$159.32 CAD: average cart price

Apparel & Accessories: top product category

25%: percentage of cross-border orders

21%: increase in POS sales made by Shopify merchants since last year

And here are some interesting global data from Shopify merchants for the full weekend:

The top-selling cities shoppers made purchases from include London, New York, and Los Angeles. The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada were among the top-selling countries worldwide.

Top product categories: Apparel & accessories, followed by health & beauty, and home & garden, with trending products including Gymshark (Training Leggings), MIELLE (Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil), and Our Place (Always Pan).

Black Friday/Cyber Monday proved once again to be driven by online sales, with 73% of sales made on mobile devices and 27% on desktops.

Cross-border orders represent 15% of all global orders and the most popular cross-border routes include Canada-United States, United States-Canada, and United Kingdom-United States.

56,000+ tonnes of carbon removal funded to counteract emissions from the delivery of every order placed on Shopify’s platform during Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

All of Shopify’s 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday data is based on sales by Shopify merchants across the world from November 24th 11:00 UTC to November 29th 08:00 UTC