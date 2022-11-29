Shopify Breaks Records with Black Friday Weekend Sales of $7.5 Billion

Usman Qureshi
9 seconds ago

Shopify has just released its final Cyber Monday/Black Friday 2022 sales numbers, posting record-breaking weekend sales of $7.5 billion worldwide.

Shopify

Shopify’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Shopping Index is a proprietary index that provides a unique look at what’s trending during this busy shopping season based on orders, products added-to-cart, and pageviews across Shopify’s merchants.

From the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through the end of Black Friday in California this year, businesses on Shopify generated a 19% increase in sales from Black Friday in 2021.

BF

Canada alone saw a 21% increase in POS sales made by Shopify merchants as compared to last year.

Below are some highlights from Shopify Canada merchants for the full Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2022 weekend:

  • 12:00 PM EST: peak sales hour on Black Friday
  • Top Selling Cities: Toronto, Calgary, Montréal
  • $159.32 CAD: average cart price
  • Apparel & Accessories: top product category
  • 25%: percentage of cross-border orders
  • 21%: increase in POS sales made by Shopify merchants since last year

And here are some interesting global data from Shopify merchants for the full weekend:

  • The top-selling cities shoppers made purchases from include London, New York, and Los Angeles. The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada were among the top-selling countries worldwide.
  • Top product categories: Apparel & accessories, followed by health & beauty, and home & garden, with trending products including Gymshark (Training Leggings), MIELLE (Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil), and Our Place (Always Pan).
  • Black Friday/Cyber Monday proved once again to be driven by online sales, with 73% of sales made on mobile devices and 27% on desktops.
  • Cross-border orders represent 15% of all global orders and the most popular cross-border routes include Canada-United States, United States-Canada, and United Kingdom-United States.
  • 56,000+ tonnes of carbon removal funded to counteract emissions from the delivery of every order placed on Shopify’s platform during Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

All of Shopify’s 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday data is based on sales by Shopify merchants across the world from November 24th 11:00 UTC to November 29th 08:00 UTC

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Reveals Winner of the 2022 Podcasts Award

Apple today announced the winner of its inaugural Apple Podcasts Award for Show of the Year. The honour went to Slate Magazine's critically acclaimed narrative history series, Slow Burn, for its latest season, which covers Roe v. Wade. Published throughout June 2022, the four-episode season explores the events leading up to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reported to Have Regional Launch

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile may receive a regional launch. Apparently, the mobile-only spin-off of Activision Blizzard's hit battle royale is now available to install on Google Play in Australia. Earlier this month, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile became available to preregister on the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. At the time,...
Steve Vegvari
5 hours ago

Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners

Apple on Monday evening announced the best apps of the year, as part of its annual App Store Awards for 2022. These awards highlight 16 apps and games that “inspired users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones.” Winners were chosen by Apple’s global […]
Gary Ng
13 hours ago