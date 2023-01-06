Snap Camera to Shut Down on January 25

Snap Camera, an app that lets you apply silly filters to your face while you are on Zoom or other video conference calls, is shutting down on January 25, The Verge is reporting.
Snap announced the change on its support page for Snap Camera, saying that it’ll “no longer be available to use or download” later this month.
“To uninstall Snap Camera from your computer, please view uninstall instructions for Mac and PC here,” the notification adds.
To change your camera source from Snap Camera to your default camera, go to the video settings and switch the camera source from ‘Snap Camera’ to your default camera.
Users can, however, continue using Lenses on their computer with Snapchat for Web.
Snap Camera was introduced in 2018 in an effort to spice up Twitch streams. It became more popular during the pandemic when many people suddenly found themselves on video calls all day.
In 2022, however, Snap laid off 20% of its employees and canceled projects like its Pixy drone, and now, it’s ending Snap Camera as well.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple Buys Cupertino’s Leased Results Way Campus
Apple has bought a huge office and research complex in Cupertino which it had leased in 2011 in a rental deal, further solidifying its Silicon Valley presence (via SiliconValley.com) Called the Apple Results Way Campus, the office is located west of State Route 85 near the corner of Bubb Road and McClellan Road. It’s also...
Apple Has Cancelled the 2024 iPhone SE 4, Claims Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple has apparently cancelled its 2024 iPhone SE 4, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Friday. According to Kuo, he says, “Qualcomm is the biggest winner of Apple’s cancelation of 2024 iPhone SE 4. Qualcomm will likely remain the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for 2H24 new iPhone 16 series (vs. market […]
Alberta’s MyHealth Records App Can Now Connect to Apple Health
Alberta’s MyHealth Records app allows residents of the province to access a variety of health information such as lab test results, prescriptions, immunizations and more, with information also available from Alberta Netcare, the province’s electronic health record. The app also lets users journal their mood, sleep, weight and fitness goals, along with recording information from […]