Snapchat Debuts Ray Tracing Technology with Tiffany & Co. Lens

Usman Qureshi
11 seconds ago

Snapchat has today announced the launch of its latest Ray Tracing AR technology which is now available in Lens Studio to developers worldwide.

Snapcode 2 png

Ray Tracing is a technical capability that enhances the realism of augmented reality experiences by reflecting light on digital objects.

The technology will allow Lenses that feature AR diamond jewelry, clothing, and much more to reach ultra-realistic quality.

For example, it will allow the inclusion of fabrics that are metallic or polished and materials, such as metals, stones, and glass surfaces.

Ray Tracing Tiffany Banner png

Tiffany & Co. is Snap’s early partner on this tech, and the new Tiffany Lock Lens is the first Lens built with Ray Tracing.

This Lens allows you to try on Tiffany Lock bracelets using AR, and when you’re ready, purchase without leaving the app.

Starting today, the Lens will be available to Snapchatters around the world on iOS and Android.

Other articles in the category: News

Sonos Announces Black Colourway for Sonance Outdoor Speakers

Sonos announced on Wednesday its Sonance Outdoor Speakers will soon launch in a new black colourway, instead of just white. The company told iPhone in Canada the new black colour will offer installers and customers “more ways to design the perfect outdoor listening space for homes and businesses.” The Outdoor Speakers by Sonos and Sonance […]
Gary Ng
38 mins ago

BMO Waives Debit Fees for Transit Rides Across Canada

BMO announced on Wednesday it is waiving debit transaction fees at all transit authorities across the country, for both retail and commercial customers. Depending on your bank account, there are typically limits on free debit transactions. Now, BMO says any transit authority terminal in Canada will no longer be added to debit transaction count limits. […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago