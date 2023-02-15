Snapchat Debuts Ray Tracing Technology with Tiffany & Co. Lens

Snapchat has today announced the launch of its latest Ray Tracing AR technology which is now available in Lens Studio to developers worldwide.
Ray Tracing is a technical capability that enhances the realism of augmented reality experiences by reflecting light on digital objects.
The technology will allow Lenses that feature AR diamond jewelry, clothing, and much more to reach ultra-realistic quality.
For example, it will allow the inclusion of fabrics that are metallic or polished and materials, such as metals, stones, and glass surfaces.
Tiffany & Co. is Snap’s early partner on this tech, and the new Tiffany Lock Lens is the first Lens built with Ray Tracing.
This Lens allows you to try on Tiffany Lock bracelets using AR, and when you’re ready, purchase without leaving the app.
Starting today, the Lens will be available to Snapchatters around the world on iOS and Android.
Other articles in the category: News
Sonos Announces Black Colourway for Sonance Outdoor Speakers
Sonos announced on Wednesday its Sonance Outdoor Speakers will soon launch in a new black colourway, instead of just white. The company told iPhone in Canada the new black colour will offer installers and customers “more ways to design the perfect outdoor listening space for homes and businesses.” The Outdoor Speakers by Sonos and Sonance […]
BMO Waives Debit Fees for Transit Rides Across Canada
BMO announced on Wednesday it is waiving debit transaction fees at all transit authorities across the country, for both retail and commercial customers. Depending on your bank account, there are typically limits on free debit transactions. Now, BMO says any transit authority terminal in Canada will no longer be added to debit transaction count limits. […]
PlayStation’s Official Teardowns of PSVR2 Gives Further Insight on the Headset [Video]
Ahead of the launch of PlayStation VR2, Sony has debuted two official teardown videos, providing further insights into the technology. Eager fans and players can now take a look at how the PSVR2 headset works in tandem with the new Sense controllers before getting their hands on it on February 22nd. The first video is...