Snapchat Debuts Ray Tracing Technology with Tiffany & Co. Lens

Snapchat has today announced the launch of its latest Ray Tracing AR technology which is now available in Lens Studio to developers worldwide.

Ray Tracing is a technical capability that enhances the realism of augmented reality experiences by reflecting light on digital objects.

The technology will allow Lenses that feature AR diamond jewelry, clothing, and much more to reach ultra-realistic quality.

For example, it will allow the inclusion of fabrics that are metallic or polished and materials, such as metals, stones, and glass surfaces.

Tiffany & Co. is Snap’s early partner on this tech, and the new Tiffany Lock Lens is the first Lens built with Ray Tracing.

This Lens allows you to try on Tiffany Lock bracelets using AR, and when you’re ready, purchase without leaving the app.

Starting today, the Lens will be available to Snapchatters around the world on iOS and Android.