Sony Planning to Make 2 Million PlayStation VR2 Headsets by March

Even though Sony’s first VR headset took 8 months to sell a million units, the company is betting big on its next-generation PlayStation VR2 headset with an increased production plan, according to Bloomberg.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication notes that Sony is planning to make 2 million units of the PlayStation VR2 headset by March next year. The headset is currently undergoing mass production with no reported supply chain constraints.

The sources, however, said that the production figure could be adjusted depending on the device’s sales momentum once it goes on sale early next year.

Sony shared the first look at its upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset earlier this year, featuring a cutting-edge design. Taking obvious cues from PlayStation 5, the headset maintains an overall white aesthetic with black notes as well.

The company claims that the circular designs of the PS VR2 headset and PS VR2 Sense controllers represent the “360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world.”

“A key to success is the quality of the games Sony will be able to develop,” said Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto of Kantan Games. “The other critical point will be the price: spec-wise, the PSVR2 is a beast, and some users already expect it to cost as much as a PS5 itself.”

The PlayStation VR2 will offer a true 4K HDR experience with 110-degree FOV. The headset also sports an OLED display with 2000 x 2040 per eye with up to 120Hz.

Sony’s shares rose 2.4% in Tokyo today in the stock’s biggest jump in six weeks.