SpaceX Starlink Global Roaming Service to Cost $200 Per Month

As reported by Tesla North, SpaceX has started testing Starlink’s new “global roaming service” and is sending out invites to select customers via email.

The invite notes that Global Roaming makes use of Starlink’s inter-satellite links (aka space lasers) to provide connectivity around the globe.

With the new Global Roaming service, users will be able to connect to Starlink “from almost anywhere on land in the world.”

SpaceX says subscribers can expect high-speed, low-latency Starlink service intermixed with regions of poor to no connectivity. “However this will improve dramatically over time,” it adds.

The service is set to cost $200 per month in addition to the standard $599 for the dish and hardware kit.

“If you are not fully satisfied with Global Roaming, you can return for a full refund of the hardware within 30 days. Service can be paused or cancelled at any time,” explains the invite.

SpaceX also clarifies that participation in the testing of Global Roaming won’t affect a person’s place in line for Starlink residential service.

More information about the Starlink Global Roaming service can be found on the SpaceX website.

