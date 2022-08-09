Spotify Launches New Home Screen Experience

Spotify is launching a new Home experience that includes feeds for both Music and Podcasts & Shows, making it easier for listeners to scroll through the type of content they’re looking for.
The updated Spotify home screen will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations.
In the Music feed, listeners will have quick access to suggestions based on their music taste, making discovering new favorites easier than ever.
There will also be album and playlist recommendations as well as buttons that make it easy to share, like, and instantly play music.
In the Podcast & Shows feed, listeners will be able to head straight to new episodes of their favorite shows. They’ll also find personalized podcast recommendations.
The feature is currently rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS.
Other articles in the category: News
Wise Introduces INTERAC e-Transfer Request Money Feature in Canada
Wise, formerly Transferwise, has just introduced its new INTERAC e-Transfer Request Money feature giving Canadians a new, more convenient way to move money into their Wise accounts. Wise customers can now securely move Canadian Dollars between Wise and other financial institutions in Canada using their email address or mobile number with money typically available within 30...
Snapchat Launches New Parental Features in Canada
Snapchat is launching a new in-app parental tool called 'Family Center,' to help parents get more insight into who their teens are friends with on the social media platform. With Family Center, parents can find out who their kids have been communicating with, without revealing any of the substance of those conversations. "Our new Family...
New Google Campaign Asks Apple to Support RCS Texting in iMessage
Google's Android group has launched a new website to advocate for Apple to adopt the RCS text messaging standard in iMessage, which would significantly improve texting across devices (via CNET). The campaign focuses on Apple's "green bubble" experience when messages are delivered over the SMS and MMS standards, such as the lack of typing indicators, and...