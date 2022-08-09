Spotify Launches New Home Screen Experience

Spotify is launching a new Home experience that includes feeds for both Music and Podcasts & Shows, making it easier for listeners to scroll through the type of content they’re looking for.

The updated Spotify home screen will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations.

In the Music feed, listeners will have quick access to suggestions based on their music taste, making discovering new favorites easier than ever.

There will also be album and playlist recommendations as well as buttons that make it easy to share, like, and instantly play music.

In the Podcast & Shows feed, listeners will be able to head straight to new episodes of their favorite shows. They’ll also find personalized podcast recommendations.

The feature is currently rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS.