Spotify Urges EU to Regulate Apple’s ‘Harmful’ Practices

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

In a joint letter signed by the heads of seven other companies, Spotify has urged the EU Commission to regulate Apple’s anti-competitive practices (via MacRumors).

Spotify

The letter addressed to the EU’s executive VP Margrethe Vestager represents Spotify, Basecamp, Deezer, Proton, Schibsted, EPC, France Digitale, and News Media Europe.

The companies have urged the commission to conclude an ongoing investigation triggered by Spotify against Apple’s app distribution practices.

“Apple has been enabled by the lack of decisive action by regulators, who continue to move hesitantly, even in the face of a groundswell of support,” says Spotify.

Here’s an excerpt from the letter:

Apple has and continues to defy every effort from courts and regulators to address these unfair practices. While Apple continues to reap unfair rewards, the harm to developers and, more importantly, to consumers is immeasurable.

The time has come for urgent action from the EU to end Apple’s abusive behaviors. The EU has the opportunity to take the lead, but it must act fast, as every day that passes is a loss for innovation and for the welfare of European consumers.

You can read the letter in its entirety here.

