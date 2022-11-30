Spotify Wrapped 2022: Most Popular Streams in Canada and Globally Revealed

The 2022 Spotify Wrapped has been unveiled, showcasing the most-streamed music in Canada and globally.

According to Spotify spokesperson, here are the most streamed songs in Canada for 2022:

Toronto’s Drake was the most streamed artist in Canada

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” was the most streamed song globally with over 1.5 billion streams and most streamed song in Canada

Harry Styles’ album “Harry’s House” was the most streamed album in Canada.

As for Canadian artists on the global stage?

Top Canadian Artists: Drake was #3 globally as the most streamed artist globally, behind Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift

Top Song by a Canadian Artist: “Beautiful Love” by Justin Bieber and “STAY” coming in as the third most streamed song globally

Top album by a Canadian Artist: Toronto’s The Weeknd and the album “Dawn FM”, fourth most streamed album globally

As for some Spotify global streaming stats? The most-streamed global artist was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, generating over 18.5 billion streams. In second place was Taylor Swift, followed by Drake in third, the Weeknd in fourth and BTS in fifth.

Most-streamed global songs:

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” with more than 1.6 billion streams globally

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals (#2); “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI (#3); Bad Bunny with “Me Porto Bonito” (#4) and “Tití Me Preguntó” (#5)

As for Most Popular Podcasts globally? That went to The Joe Rogan Experience (#1), followed by Call Her Daddy (#2) and Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain (#3).

“Starting tomorrow, eligible users can also access their personalized 2022 Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android) on the 2022 Wrapped hub. Please make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version (8.7.78) to access,” says the company.

Right now, Spotify also has a promo offering Premium free for 3 months, for select users.

You can find links to the top global and Canadian songs, albums and podcasts below:

