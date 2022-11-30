Spotify Promo Offers 3 Months of Premium for Free

Spotify is offering up 3 months of its Premium service for $0.00 per month in Canada right now. “Enjoy ad-free music listening, offline playback, and more. Cancel anytime,” says Spotify.
The Premium 3-month freebie is for the Individual plan only and after the free period, you will be charged $9.99 CAD/month. Spotify says it is not available to users that have already tried Premium, or users located in Quebec.
With Spotify Premium, you get offline music downloads, to go with ad-free music listening at the highest music quality. You can also travel abroad with your songs without any limits. You can play any song on mobile with unlimited skips from the company’s library of 50 million songs.
In years past, we’ve seen Spotify offer its annual holiday promo with Premium for 3 months at $9.99, while in 2020, this same promo was available fore $0.00.
Spotify says this freebie ends on December 31, 2022. Let us know if you qualify in the comments below.
