Steve Jobs Archive Launched by Close Friends and Colleagues, Preserving His Legacy

Following the reveal of the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods 2, a memorial for Apple founder Steve Jobs was announced. Friends, family, and close colleagues all worked together to launch the Steve Jobs Archive (via CNET).

The Steve Jobs Archive currently outlines Jobs’ career and life timeline. Showcasing snapshots and highlighting quotes, the active website dates back to 1983. Each segment offers a short audio or video clip and a meaningful quote from Jobs. For instance, the Steve Jobs Archive contains a clip from the infamous 2005 commencement address at Standford and an early interview with Michael Moritz.

Near the bottom of the page, the achieve contains an About Us section. “With respect for the past and excitement for the future, the Steve Jobs Archive offers people the tools and opportunities to make their own contribution,” says the website. “We are building programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve’s values and carry his sense of possibility forward.” A press release also says that the archive will “act as a repository of historical materials relating to Steve, some of which have never before been made public.”

The Steve Jobs Archive was announced at Vox Media’s Code conference following the Apple event. Recode’s Kara Swisher sat down with Apple CEO Tim Cook, former lead product designer Jony Ive and Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs. During the fireside chat, Powell Jobs revealed the archive.

Steve’s legacy lives on in the company we are and the products and services we create. The Steve Jobs Archive was created as a place to spark a sense of possibility in everyone. https://t.co/MfgMuGV8IX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

Clearly, the website and archive are in the early stages. Additional announcements and projects will likely come to light in the months ahead. Though, it’s unclear what those announcements may be.