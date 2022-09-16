Subway Delivery Launches in Canada, Promo Offers $0 Delivery Fee

Subway Canada announced on Thursday it has officially launched Subway Delivery, allowing customers a “fresh new way to satisfy their cravings across the country,” said a spokesperson.

The Subway mobile app can now offer delivery of sandwiches, cookies and more directly to customers. Subway said this is the “next evolution” of the company’s Eat Fresh Refresh journey, according to a spokesperson in an email to iPhone in Canada.

To celebrate the launch, Subway says there’s an “upgraded delivery experience”, including more customization, exclusive digital deals and the ability to redeem gift cards, in the Subway app.

Prior to this official launch, Subway delivery was through third-party partners such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Skip the Dishes.

According to Subway, to celebrate the launch of its new delivery service, it is offering $0 delivery fee on all orders from its mobile app, until October 2, 2022.

Six-time Olympic medalist and Canadian professional sprinter Andre De Grasse has also joined Subway as the company’s latest athlete ambassador, with various ad spots set to debut across the country.