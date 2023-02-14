Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date Set for March 15 [Trailer]

Last month, Apple teased that the hit comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ will launch its third season in the spring of 2023, and today it has announced an official release date.

Alongside the official trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3, Apple has confirmed the third season will premiere on March 15, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.

In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

As Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Check out the official trailer of Ted Lasso Season 3 below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.