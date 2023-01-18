Apple Says Ted Lasso Season 3 to Stream in Spring 2023

Apple announced on Wednesday its hit comedy series on Apple TV+, ‘Ted Lasso’, will launch its third season in the spring of 2023.

We get our first look at Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis, as both will return for a third season in ‘Ted Lasso’.

“After winning the Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for its second season, “Ted Lasso” officially joined the ranks of the most celebrated comedies in history, becoming only one of seven other comedies to win back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons,” said Apple on Wednesday.

“The second season of “Ted Lasso” also recently broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney). With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, the series now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “The Golden Girls,” “Cheers,” “All in the Family” and “The Phil Silvers Show.””, explains Apple.

Apple says ‘Ted Lasso’ will debut worldwide alongside other Apple TV+ originals coming, including the likes of:

“Truth Be Told” season three

“Dear Edward”

“Hello Tomorrow!”

“The Big Door Prize”

“Jane”

“Liaison”

“The Reluctant Traveler”

“Schmigadoon!” season two

“Swagger” season two

“The Afterparty” season two

The first and second seasons of ‘Ted Lasso’ are available on Apple TV+, available globally.