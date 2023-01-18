Apple Says Ted Lasso Season 3 to Stream in Spring 2023

Gary Ng
31 mins ago

Ted lasso season 3

Apple announced on Wednesday its hit comedy series on Apple TV+, ‘Ted Lasso’, will launch its third season in the spring of 2023.

We get our first look at Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis, as both will return for a third season in ‘Ted Lasso’.

“After winning the Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for its second season, “Ted Lasso” officially joined the ranks of the most celebrated comedies in history, becoming only one of seven other comedies to win back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons,” said Apple on Wednesday.

“The second season of “Ted Lasso” also recently broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney). With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, the series now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “The Golden Girls,” “Cheers,” “All in the Family” and “The Phil Silvers Show.””, explains Apple.

Apple says ‘Ted Lasso’ will debut worldwide alongside other Apple TV+ originals coming, including the likes of:

  • “Truth Be Told” season three
  • “Dear Edward”
  • “Hello Tomorrow!”
  • “The Big Door Prize”
  • “Jane”
  • “Liaison”
  • “The Reluctant Traveler”
  • “Schmigadoon!” season two
  • “Swagger” season two
  • “The Afterparty” season two

The first and second seasons of ‘Ted Lasso’ are available on Apple TV+, available globally.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Plans Smart Home Devices to Compete Against Google, Amazon: Report

Today Apple re-launched its HomePod speaker and now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the iPhone maker plans an even bigger launch into the smart home market, to compete against the likes of Amazon and Google. Here’s what unnamed sources claim Apple is working on: Low-end wall mountable iPad device to control smart home devices, capable of […]
Gary Ng
41 mins ago

HomePod 1 vs HomePod 2: Differences, Specs, Price, and More

[caption id="attachment_388850" align="aligncenter" width="1920"] Image: Apple[/caption] Apple today unveiled the second-generation HomePod, offering what the company called "breakthrough sound and intelligence." The new 2023 model succeeds Apple's original HomePod, which was launched in 2017 and discontinued back in 2021. Apple stuck to the same design language as the original HomePod, but the latest iteration of...
Nehal Malik
3 hours ago

Apple TV+ Releases New Harrison Ford Comedy ‘Shrinking’ Trailer

Apple TV+ has just unveiled the trailer for its upcoming new comedy ‘Shrinking’ at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour. Starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, Shrinking will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+. In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie,...
Usman Qureshi
5 hours ago