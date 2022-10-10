‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ Debuts on Christmas Day on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has today announced the animated short film ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ based on the internationally best-selling book of the same name, will be coming to Apple TV+ on Christmas Day.

A story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heartwarming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy’s book, ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.’

The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse travelling together in the boy’s search for home.

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander as The Mole.

Also starting is Golden Globe Award winner Idris Elba as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.

“The journey of making the film of ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ with my incredibly gifted animation team has been a magical one,” says author Charlie Mackesy. “I never dreamt it would happen — but it’s so moving to think the story will be watched at Christmas. I really hope it brings a bit of joy, laughter and comfort.”

The film is presented in partnership with the BBC, who will premiere “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” in the UK, with the film available on Apple TV+ outside of the UK, this Christmas.