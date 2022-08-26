Third Season of ‘See’ Premieres on Apple TV+, Available to Stream in Canada

The first episode of Apple TV+ original series See’s third season is now available to stream in Canada. The third season’s premiere marks an important occasion as it is also the final season of the series.

See was one of the leading pieces of content Apple used to propel itself when entering the streaming space. Led by Jason Momoa, See garnered a fair amount of attention during its breakout. Over its span of seasons, See has become one of the tentpole titles on Apple TV+.

The third season of See is set one year after Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo. He then left to live his days in the forest. Picking up, Voss is forced to return to his tribe as a brand new threat surfaces, endangering the kingdom of Pennsa. It’s discovered that a Trivantian scientist develops a new form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity in the post-apocalyptic world.

Alongside Momoa, See features an ensemble cast. Returning for season three are Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, and David Hewlett.

See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner.

The first episode of See‘s third season is now available to stream on Apple TV+ in Canada. The season will continue on a weekly basis, concluding with its eighth episode on October 14th. This will also serve as the series finale of See, a series that has seen the evolution and growth of the service since it first launched in 2019.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $5.99/month.