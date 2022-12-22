Twitter Begins Rolling Out View Counter for Standard Tweets

Steve Vegvari
4 seconds ago

Twitter has reportedly started to roll out a view counter on standard Tweets. Some users are already seeing the feature on their own Tweets being made.

Earlier this month, new Twitter owner Elon Musk revealed company plans to introduce a view counter for standard Tweets outside of video-exclusive content. In an attempt to show that the platform is “more alive than people think,” Musk stated that the feature would arrive in the coming weeks. The Verge is now reporting that some users are already gaining this feature.

Much like video content on Twitter, the view count on Tweets looks as though it appears on the bottom left of the Tweet. Located next to the number of Likes and Retweets, a ‘Views’ counter is available. Of course, it’s only available to those that have the feature unlocked on their account. In the case of Senior News Editor Richard Lawler of The Verge, he could see a views count on a Tweet he published on December 21st.

Seeing the views and impressions of a single Tweet isn’t anything new. Users are currently able to go into their ‘View Tweet Analytics’ page on any Tweet selected. This new feature simply cuts down on a step and makes the view count more visible for the user.

However, it’s currently not known whether the intention is to one day make the views counter viewable to all users. For instance, much like video content on YouTube, audiences can see how many views a video has. Musk may one day opt to make views appear across the board for all users. That is all speculation of course. Though, one must wonder why the company is implementing a feature that is already available in a roundabout way without a greater purpose.

The views counter is the latest in a long string of new “features” available on the platform. This week, Twitter saw the rollout of gold verification badges for brands. Additionally, Twitter now renders the profile pictures of brands as a square box to better differentiate them from other users and their circular profile pictures.

