Twitter Launches New Profile Labels, Square Badges for Businesses

Twitter today announced it is launching new grey checkmarks for government and multilateral accounts, as well as square affiliation badges for accounts related to some businesses.

The news comes after Twitter relaunched its Twitter Blue account verification subscription last week. These new profile labels are on top of the existing blue checkmarks for Twitter Blue subscribers (and legacy verified accounts), gold checkmarks for verified businesses, and “Official” labels for companies, brands, media outlets, and more.

“Starting today, you’ll start seeing additional icons that provide context for accounts on Twitter,” the company said in a tweet from its @TwitterSupport account.

“In addition to blue and gold checks, you’ll see grey checks for government and multilateral accounts and square affiliation badges for select businesses.”

In addition, Twitter is rolling out a way for businesses to link affiliated individuals and accounts to their main accounts, with Twitter Blue for Business. “We are taking Twitter Blue’s rollout as an opportunity to further enhance and distinguish businesses on Twitter,” the company said in a Help Center post about Twitter Blue for Business.

“As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.”

For example, the @TwitterSupport account has a gold checkmark implying that it belongs to a verified business, alongside a square badge of the main @Twitter account’s profile picture to indicate an association with the company.

You can check out a full breakdown of all the profile labels and checkmarks currently available on Twitter and what they mean on the Twitter Help Center.

Over the weekend, Twitter decided to ban users from linking to or otherwise promoting user accounts on rival social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon. However, that policy was repealed in less than a day.