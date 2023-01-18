Twitter Blue Annual Plan Pricing Launches in Canada

Earlier this month we reported Twitter was set to launch an annual pricing plan for its Twitter Blue subscription, and now that new offering is available for purchase via Twitter.com.

Normally, Twitter Blue costs $10 CAD per month in Canada, but the new annual plan is priced at $105 CAD per year, which works out to $8.75 CAD per month. Twitter highlights savings of 12% for the annual Twitter Blue option, which gets priority placement on the left, whereas the monthly option is on the right, both above the ‘subscribe’ button.

“Twitter Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved,” says Twitter.

The subscription service includes the ability to edit tweets and also “post longer videos”.

Coming soon are 50% fewer ads for Twitter Blue, plus prioritized tweets when it comes to replies, mentions and search.

Twitter Blue on the web is cheaper than subscribing via iOS, as it encourages users to bypass Apple’s cut. If you pay for the annual plan, the $8.75/month price is 58% cheaper than subscribing to the monthly plan on iOS at $15 CAD per month. Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter won’t pay for itself, so subscription revenue is one area the social network continues to work on.

