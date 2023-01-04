Twitter Blue Annual Subscription Plan is in the Works: Report

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

twitter blue annual subscription

Twitter Blue is the social network’s subscription plan that now offers a blue verified checkmark “once approved,” along with other benefits that are coming soon.

As it stands, Twitter Blue will soon bring priority visibility in mentions and search, 50% fewer ads, the ability to post longer videos and also early access to Twitter Blue Labs features.

Twitter Blue costs $10 CAD/month on the web, but $15 CAD/month on iOS right now (the higher price is to offset Apple’s subscription cut). That’s a $60 difference per year to subscribe on the web instead of going through an in-app purchase from Apple.

However, you’ll soon have an annual Twitter Blue subscription option, according to researcher Jane Manchun Wong on Wednesday morning. She said Twitter is working on an annual Twitter Blue subscription plan, but did not specify any timeline on when it would debut. Wong has a good track record in revealing upcoming features for Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and more.

What will Twitter Blue’s annual subscription pricing be at? It has to be cheaper than the monthly plan, so expect it to work out below the $10 CAD/month pricing right now.

Eventually, original users verified under the old Twitter method will have to pay to retain their blue checkmark. An annual subscription plan for Twitter Blue released when this happens would be timely, to get users to pay the yearly fee upfront to save a few bucks, while adding to Twitter’s annual revenue stream, and to help keep the lights on for Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase.

Other articles in the category: News

WPC Announces Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard at CES

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has announced a new wireless charging standard at CES, the Qi2, that will offer faster wireless charging and universal compatibility. WPC member, Apple, provided the basis for the new Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) standard building on its MagSafe technology. The Qi2 standard will be introduced later this year and will...
Usman Qureshi
21 mins ago

Belkin Celebrates 40 Years of Leadership, Announces New Housing Materials

While celebrating 40 years as a market leader in its commitment to sustainability, Belkin has today introduced a new product material refresh for its top-selling mobile power products. Several of Belkin’s most popular wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and car chargers will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 73-75% post-consumer recycled plastics...
Usman Qureshi
48 mins ago

Disney+ Canada to Stream ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on February 1

Disney+ Canada has announced you’ll be able to stream Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” beginning on February 1, 2023. According to Disney+ on Wednesday, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will join 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on the streaming service, offering an expanded aspect ratio for your home viewing experience. Ahead […]
Gary Ng
59 mins ago