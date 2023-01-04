Twitter Blue Annual Subscription Plan is in the Works: Report

Twitter Blue is the social network’s subscription plan that now offers a blue verified checkmark “once approved,” along with other benefits that are coming soon.

As it stands, Twitter Blue will soon bring priority visibility in mentions and search, 50% fewer ads, the ability to post longer videos and also early access to Twitter Blue Labs features.

Twitter Blue costs $10 CAD/month on the web, but $15 CAD/month on iOS right now (the higher price is to offset Apple’s subscription cut). That’s a $60 difference per year to subscribe on the web instead of going through an in-app purchase from Apple.

However, you’ll soon have an annual Twitter Blue subscription option, according to researcher Jane Manchun Wong on Wednesday morning. She said Twitter is working on an annual Twitter Blue subscription plan, but did not specify any timeline on when it would debut. Wong has a good track record in revealing upcoming features for Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and more.

What will Twitter Blue’s annual subscription pricing be at? It has to be cheaper than the monthly plan, so expect it to work out below the $10 CAD/month pricing right now.

Eventually, original users verified under the old Twitter method will have to pay to retain their blue checkmark. An annual subscription plan for Twitter Blue released when this happens would be timely, to get users to pay the yearly fee upfront to save a few bucks, while adding to Twitter’s annual revenue stream, and to help keep the lights on for Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase.