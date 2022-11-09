Twitter Blue Won’t Require ID Verification; New ‘Official’ Label Coming for Select Accounts

With Twitter set to unleash a more expensive version of Twitter Blue that includes verification blue checkmarks for $7.99, the social network today has explained how these new verified users will be distinguished from official verified accounts.

According to Esther Crawford, Director of Product Management at Twitter, she explained on Tuesday afternoon, “A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official” label to select accounts when we launch.”

She then shared a screenshot of the official Twitter account, sporting a new smaller white checkmark that has the word “Official” beside it.

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase,” said Crawford. “Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”

Crawford further explained, “The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

Essentially, it seems Twitter is leveraging the payment aspect of iOS and Android to identify users that are subscribing to Twitter Blue.

Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk previously said adding the $7.99 Twitter Blue verification option will defeat spammers and bots, as they’ll need to pay to get a blue checkmark and that could cost thousands for con artists running a massive spam network.

We may likely see Twitter Blue for $7.99 launch tomorrow or later this week, as the social network delayed the debut due to today’s Midterm Elections in the U.S.