Twitter Circle Launches on iOS, Android and the Web for Everyone

Gary Ng
31 mins ago

Twitter circle

Twitter began testing its new Circle feature back in May, a feature that lets you tweet to a small group of people or friends, up to 150 accounts.

On Tuesday, Twitter announced Circle is now available for everyone on iOS, Android and the web worldwide.

“With Twitter Circle, people now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis. This makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers,” explains the social network.

Circles let you include up to 150 people and you can change who’s in or out at any time. Tweets in your circle have a green badge underneath and discussions are private to those inside the circle.

After testing Circle in May, Twitter said the “response was overwhelmingly positive,” which is why they are now making this “highly-requested feature” for everyone globally on mobile and desktop.

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools, and transparency to join the conversation how and when they want, and Twitter Circle is another important step in that direction,” says the social network.

Other articles in the category: News

Logitech Cloud Gaming Handheld Leaks Ahead of Official Announcement

Logitech G's cloud gaming handheld has leaked, offering a fairly good look at what the hardware may offer upon launch. This leak comes after the company confirmed its development of cloud gaming hardware with megacorp. Tencent. It's only been a few weeks since Logitech G confirmed that it was partnering with Tencent on a piece...
Steve Vegvari
5 hours ago

iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Tests Have Been Completed Says Kuo

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed in his latest note that Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and that it has already completed hardware tests for the feature (via MacRumors). According to the analyst, while Apple has the hardware ready to support satellite communications, whether the feature will make...
Usman Qureshi
21 hours ago